Morgan Stanley Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $515.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $423.00 to $515.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $565.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW opened at $358.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,671,593.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,195 shares of company stock valued at $56,893,235. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $670,667,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.