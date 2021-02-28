Morgan Stanley Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $123.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.57.

Shares of MAR opened at $148.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 279.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average is $114.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,803 shares of company stock valued at $22,995,433. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 175,814 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $31,248,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

