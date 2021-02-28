Morgan Stanley Boosts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $50.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.17 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $1,941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,605.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,400 shares of company stock worth $10,556,470 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,448,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

