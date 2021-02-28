Morgan Stanley Boosts Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $40.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Flowserve from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.78.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $42.54.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.