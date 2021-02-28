Morgan Stanley Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $145.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.80.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,936,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

