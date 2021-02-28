Morgan Stanley Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $94.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BOKF. Truist boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.71.

BOK Financial stock opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $91.13.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after buying an additional 271,089 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 50.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 117,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after buying an additional 99,361 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after buying an additional 87,895 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

