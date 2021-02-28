Moreno Evelyn V Sells 3,790 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 478,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 132,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. 23,564,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,954,818. The stock has a market cap of $210.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

