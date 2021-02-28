Moreno Evelyn V Purchases 1,435 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,722 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $459.67. 3,125,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

