Moreno Evelyn V Has $9.28 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 2.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,145.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $55.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,328.51. 497,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,108. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,144.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,960.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

