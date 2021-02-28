Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.
MNTK opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.93.
About Montauk Renewables
