Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 146.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 499,121 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 263,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the third quarter worth about $4,816,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,055 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $320,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $61.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

