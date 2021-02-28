Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Buys C$92,665.00 in Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman acquired 215,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,665.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,816,500.

Harris Kupperman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Harris Kupperman acquired 20,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Harris Kupperman acquired 14,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,220.00.

CVE YAK opened at C$0.43 on Friday. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

