MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $164.90 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.05 and its 200-day moving average is $136.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

