Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Western Digital stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

