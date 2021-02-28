Mixin Market Capitalization Tops $80.28 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $80.28 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be bought for approximately $150.80 or 0.00325719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,390 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

Mixin Token Trading

