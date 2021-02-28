Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 35,690 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,690 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LW opened at $79.77 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

