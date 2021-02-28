Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $119.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $128.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Argus boosted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

