Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 24,805 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,854 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,590.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,273,000 after buying an additional 1,654,318 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 784.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after buying an additional 1,267,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.16.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $22.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

