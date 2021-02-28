Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 19 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in NVR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in NVR by 24.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,045.60.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,500.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,440.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,202.71. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,806.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

