Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $161.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.28 and its 200-day moving average is $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on Z shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,985.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawn Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,616 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

