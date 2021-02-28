Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 115,100 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 177.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

