Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.40 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Mithril has a total market cap of $22.40 million and approximately $65.18 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00436861 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

Mithril Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.