Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $42.85 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for $42.85 or 0.00095697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $214,189.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.63 or 0.00468208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00069381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00081226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00052983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.92 or 0.00455456 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00200829 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 255,776 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading



