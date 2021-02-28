Mirrored Tesla Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $69,283.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for approximately $680.87 or 0.01563461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.09 or 0.00454870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00069450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00074625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00081978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00051735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.59 or 0.00456013 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00206284 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 19,460 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

