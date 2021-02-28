Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and $95,355.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for $24.93 or 0.00056870 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 478,614 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

