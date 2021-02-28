Mirrored Apple Market Capitalization Achieves $11.62 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for $123.83 or 0.00279236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $24,932.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.85 or 0.00466441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00069524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00075791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00080695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00052306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.65 or 0.00454706 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00203225 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 93,821 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars.

