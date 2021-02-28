Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.74. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,900.00. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total value of $9,379,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,301,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

