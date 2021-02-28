MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.75 Million

Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post sales of $48.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.10 million and the highest is $49.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $47.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $187.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $189.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $184.05 million, with estimates ranging from $183.10 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $441.67 million, a P/E ratio of 130.67 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

