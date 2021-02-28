Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the January 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MEEC opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.85.
Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile
