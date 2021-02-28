Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,223 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.38 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

