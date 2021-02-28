Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $125.00 at Susquehanna

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.94.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $93.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $9,485,357. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Micron Technology by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 353,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Micron Technology by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 85,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.