Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $346.34

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 346.34 ($4.52) and traded as high as GBX 437.40 ($5.71). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 418.60 ($5.47), with a volume of 1,824,882 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCRO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 434 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 346.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently -0.06%.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

