MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister Sells 2,168,852 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MGM opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $159,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $213,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.