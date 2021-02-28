Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.55 ($10.05).

B4B3 has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

ETR B4B3 traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €10.65 ($12.53). The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €11.75 and its 200 day moving average is €9.73. Metro AG has a twelve month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

