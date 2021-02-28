Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Up 9.8%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares shot up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. 194,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 207,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRUS. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $711.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

