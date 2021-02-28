Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $404,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRSN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

