Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Meritage Homes worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $487,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $2,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTH stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

