MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 939.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,638.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,858.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,455.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,237.55 and a beta of 1.63.
MercadoLibre Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.
