MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$8.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MEG. UBS Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital raised their target price on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised MEG Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.76.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$6.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.27.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

