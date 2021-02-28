MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading Down 38.5% Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $447,407.02 and approximately $130.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.00457620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00071769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00074912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00080726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.82 or 0.00460875 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00206647 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

MEET.ONE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

