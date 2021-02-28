Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 39,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 451.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.