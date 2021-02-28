Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $447.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.46 and a 200 day moving average of $456.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

