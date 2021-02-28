Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 49,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $329.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.08 and a 200-day moving average of $338.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

