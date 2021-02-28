Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,812 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

