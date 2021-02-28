Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,791 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.38 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.