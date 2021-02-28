Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Shares of CCI opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.48. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

