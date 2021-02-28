Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $129.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.50.
NYSE MDT opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53.
In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,846,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,948,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
