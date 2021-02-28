Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $129.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NYSE MDT opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,846,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,948,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

