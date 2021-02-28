Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns Market Perform Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $129.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $123.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.50.
Shares of MDT opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.
In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $124,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
