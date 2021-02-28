Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns Market Perform Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $129.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $123.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of MDT opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $124,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

