Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 6,224 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 72,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

