Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Raises Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $236,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $2,153,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $38,920,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

